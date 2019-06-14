The little boy who was shot while walking with his grandmother in the Bronx is recovering and is expected to be fine, but now police are looking for the man seen on video running away from the scene with a gun in his hand. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports.

What to Know A 7-year-old child is expected to survive after being shot in the Bronx in broad daylight Wednesday, sources say

The scene near East 137th Street and St. Ann's Avenue in Mott Haven was crawling with law enforcement through the afternoon

The alleged shooter, who has a lengthy record of arrests for violent crimes, surrendered to police Thursday afternoon

Two men with significant crimincal records are in custody after a stray bullet injured a 7-year-old boy in broad daylight in the Bronx Wednesday.

Manuel Colon, 31, surrendered to the 40th Precinct on Thursday and faces attempted murder charges, the NYPD said. He has multiple prior arrests, including for shootings and robbery.

A second man, Keyshawn Williams, 21, was arrested Tuesday. Williams, who was not the alleged shooter and has a prior arrest from last summer, faces attempted assault charges.

The child was taken to Lincoln Hospital after a bullet grazed his right leg following a shooting near East 137th Street and St. Ann's Avenue in Mott Haven. The child, who was out with his grandmother, is expected to survive.

Police Hunt for Gunman Who Fired Shot That Stuck Child

The 7-year-old was grazed by the bullet around lunchtime Wednesday when he was standing with his grandmother in the Bronx. NBC 4 New York's Roseanne Colletti reports. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

Surveillance video from a nearby store captured images of an individual dressed in dark clothing running with a gun in his hand on East 137th Street, away from the direction of the park in front of the Mill Brook Houses complex.

Police also say there were two individuals who were standing in front of the same building as the boy and his grandmother; however, the intended target of the shooting is unclear.

Raw footage from Chopper 4 showed a scene crawling with investigators, with at least a dozen uniformed officers seen near a park area, ducking under caution tape, as plainclothes detectives and other personnel canvassed the street nearby.

7-Year-Old Boy Injured by Stray Bullet in Broad Daylight in the Bronx

A stray bullet injured a 7-year-old boy in broad daylight in the Bronx Wednesday, prompting a flood of law enforcement at the scene near a park as police searched for the gunman, sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4. Roseanne Colletti reports. (Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019)

Footage from the scene also showed multiple evidence markers indicating bullet shells could be seen throughout the sidewalk outside, as well as inside the complex.