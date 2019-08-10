Surveillance video captures the moment when two ambulances crashed in the Bronx.

Two ambulances crashed in an intersection on Saturday and four EMS workers were injured, the FDNY said.

No civilians were injured, firefighters said.

Surveillance video shows both ambulances entering the intersection when one T-bones the other. The ambulance that overturned was thrown into a traffic light, knocking it down.

The ambulances crashed at Brook Avenue and 142nd Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood just after 2 p.m., the FDNY said.

The circumstances of the crash weren't immediately clear.