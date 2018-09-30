Two People Injured, One Critically, After Fire Tears Through Brooklyn Home: FDNY - NBC New York
Two People Injured, One Critically, After Fire Tears Through Brooklyn Home: FDNY

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    What to Know

    Two people were injured — one of whom was in critical condition — after a fire tore through a Brooklyn home, authorities said.

    The fire broke out on the second floor of a home on Hale Avenue, near Force Tube Avenue, in Cypress Hills shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the FDNY said.

    One person was in critical condition, and a second person suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to the FDNY.

    The bulk of the fire had been put out as of around 11:15 a.m., the FDNY said.

