1986 murder of baby found in dumpster in NJ remains unsolved 38 years later

The FBI and other law enforcement officials continue to investigate the unsolved murder of a baby girl who was found dead in a dumpster in Gloucester County, New Jersey, 38 years ago.

On the morning of Dec. 4, 1986, the remains of a newborn baby were found in a dumpster behind a shopping center on Ganttown Road and Rt. 42 in Washington Township, New Jersey. The child weighed around seven pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. She was found inside a silver, plastic trash bag that was wrapped in a beach towel with a picture of the African Plains on it.

FBI Philadelphia The beach towel that the baby girl was wrapped in.

Investigators ruled the baby’s death a homicide by asphyxiation. Nearly four decades later, her murder remains unsolved.

“Though it has been almost 40 years, we are hoping this poster jogs someone’s memory, that someone who might have information comes forward,” Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia, said. “This case demonstrates no matter how much time passes; we continue to pursue justice for victims.”

If you have any information on the case, please contact your local FBI field office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip on the FBI website.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

You can also call FBI Philadelphia at 215-418-4000.