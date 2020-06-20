Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York City

19 Victims Injured in Saturday Morning NYC Shootings: NYPD

The NYPD says its officers are investigating 21 shootings over the course of 36 hours that injured at least 28 people

By Jonathan Dienst and Brian Price

NYPD officers investigate scene of bronx shooting
News 4

NYPD officers investigate the scene of an early morning shooting in the Bronx.

What to Know

  • At least 19 people were injured in more than a dozen shooting across New York City Saturday morning, the NYPD says
  • According to data provided by the NYPD, six shootings occurred in the Bronx, four in Brooklyn, two in Queens and one in Manhattan
  • The NYPD says its officers are also investigating eight shootings from Friday that injured at least nine people

At least 19 people were injured in more than a dozen shootings across New York City since 12 a.m., the NYPD reported Saturday afternoon.

The police department says it's investigating 13 separate shootings that occurred in the 12 hours since midnight.

According to data provided by the NYPD, six shootings occurred in the Bronx, four in Brooklyn, two in Queens and one in Manhattan.

Victims' injuries range significantly, with at least one person in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon, the police spokesperson confirmed.

The ages of the victims also differ greatly; the oldest 47 years old and the youngest just 16. Some of the victims were innocent bystanders struck by stray gun fire, the department said.

The NYPD says its officers are also investigating eight shootings from Friday that injured at least nine people. One of the victims of Friday's shootings has died, the spokesperson said.

This weekend is the first since NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced he was disbanding undercover anti-crime units across every precinct.

