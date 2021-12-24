19 Hurt, 4 Seriously, in 3-Vehicle Christmas Eve Crash on Staten Island: FDNY

Nearly two dozen people were hurt, four of them seriously, in a three-vehicle accident on the Staten Island Expressway Christmas Eve afternoon, officials say.

The multi-vehicle crash, which was said to have involved a school bus, was reported in the westbound lanes of the highway near exit 10 around 12:30 p.m.

A total of 19 people were hurt, but no one had to be extricated from the damaged vehicles, the FDNY said. Four of the people who were hurt had injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening. Another 15 had minor injuries.

Four patients were treated at the scene. No other details regarding the nature of the victims' injuries or the patients' ages were immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as well.