19-Car Wreck on I-95 Sends 2 People to Hospital, Causes 9-Mile Traffic Jam

At least 19 cars collided in an early morning wreck on an icy stretch of I-95, sending two people to the hospital and causing a massive traffic jam.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Rye, New York State Police said. A construction project caused some road flooding, which made the highway icy.

The severity of the injuries was not immediately clear.

A nine-mile long traffic jam has the highway backed up all the way to Stamford. All traffic is being diverted to Exit 21.

Aerials from Chopper 4 showed a long line of cars loaded up on the backs of flatbed tow trucks.

