19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in NJ Parking Garage; Death Deemed 'Suspicious': Prosecutors - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

19-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in NJ Parking Garage; Death Deemed 'Suspicious': Prosecutors

It wasn’t immediately clear how she died, but prosecutors are calling her death “suspicious"

Published 17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Urgent Care Versus an Emergency Room
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    File image.

    What to Know

    • A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a New Jersey parking garage early Saturday morning, prosecutors say

    • The teen's body was found in a parking garage on Prospect Avenue, near Beech Street, in Hackensack around 2 a.m.

    • It wasn’t immediately clear how she died, but prosecutors are calling her death “suspicious.” An investigation is ongoing

    A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a New Jersey parking garage early Saturday morning, prosecutors say.

    The teen's body was found in a parking garage on Prospect Avenue, near Beech Street, in Hackensack around 2 a.m., the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    It wasn’t immediately clear how she died, but prosecutors are calling her death “suspicious.” An investigation is ongoing.

    The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us