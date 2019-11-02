What to Know A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a New Jersey parking garage early Saturday morning, prosecutors say

A 19-year-old woman was found dead in a New Jersey parking garage early Saturday morning, prosecutors say.

The teen's body was found in a parking garage on Prospect Avenue, near Beech Street, in Hackensack around 2 a.m., the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how she died, but prosecutors are calling her death “suspicious.” An investigation is ongoing.

The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.