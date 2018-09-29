19-Year-Old Rutgers Student Fatally Struck by Car After Stumbling Onto Street: Prosecutors - NBC New York
19-Year-Old Rutgers Student Fatally Struck by Car After Stumbling Onto Street: Prosecutors

Cory Aufiero was hit by a Nissan Sentra after he lost his footing and stumbled onto the street, prosecutors said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 19-year-old Rutgers student was fatally struck by a car Friday evening, prosecutors said

    • Cory Aufiero was hit by a driver in a Nissan Sentra after he lost his footing and stumbled onto the street, according to prosecutors

    • Aufiero was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license

    A 19-year-old Rutgers student was fatally struck by a car Friday evening, prosecutors said.

    Cory Aufiero, of Colts Neck, was hit by a driver in a 2011 Nissan Sentra after he lost his footing and stumbled onto George Street in New Brunswick around 9:30 p.m. Friday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    Aufiero was pronounced dead at the scene, prosecutors said.

    The Nissan driver, David Stewart, 36, of Somerset, had been traveling west on George Street, near Albany and Somerset streets, when he struck Aufiero, according to prosecutors.

    Stewart was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.

    An investigation is ongoing.

