19-Year-Old Manhattan Man Fatally Shot in the Head, Police Say
19-Year-Old Manhattan Man Fatally Shot in the Head, Police Say

Published 2 hours ago

    19-Year-Old Manhattan Man Fatally Shot in the Head, Police Say
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A 19-year-old man from Manhattan died after he was shot in the head, the NYPD said

    • Jorge Rodriguez, of East Harlem, was found outside a building in Inwood with a gunshot wound to his head

    • Police haven't arrested anyone in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing

    A 19-year-old man from Manhattan died after he was shot in the head, the NYPD said.

    Officers responding to 911 call found Jorge Rodriguez, of East Harlem, with a gunshot wound to his head in front of 565 Academy Street in Inwood around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

    Rodriguez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

    Police haven't arrested anyone in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing.

