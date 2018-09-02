What to Know A 19-year-old man from Manhattan died after he was shot in the head, the NYPD said

Jorge Rodriguez, of East Harlem, was found outside a building in Inwood with a gunshot wound to his head

Police haven't arrested anyone in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing

A 19-year-old man from Manhattan died after he was shot in the head, the NYPD said.

Officers responding to 911 call found Jorge Rodriguez, of East Harlem, with a gunshot wound to his head in front of 565 Academy Street in Inwood around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Police haven't arrested anyone in connection with his death, and an investigation is ongoing.