A teen died and two others were injured in a shooting at a NYCHA building in East Harlem, the NYPD said.

Officers found the 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso at 50 E. 104th St., a Carver Houses building, around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

A 21-year-old man at the scene had a wound on his foot, and a 25-year-old man had a graze wound to his torso, the NYPD said.

All three men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shootings, and an investigation is ongoing.