19-Year-Old Dead, Two Others Injured in Manhattan Shooting: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

19-Year-Old Dead, Two Others Injured in Manhattan Shooting: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    19-Year-Old Dead, Two Others Injured in Manhattan Shooting: Police

    What to Know

    • A teen died and two others were injured in a shooting a NYCHA building in East Harlem

    • Officers found the 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso at 50 E. 104th St., a Carver Houses building

    • A 21-year-old man at the scene had a wound on his foot, and a 25-year-old man had a graze wound to his torso

    A teen died and two others were injured in a shooting at a NYCHA building in East Harlem, the NYPD said.

    Officers found the 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso at 50 E. 104th St., a Carver Houses building, around 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

    A 21-year-old man at the scene had a wound on his foot, and a 25-year-old man had a graze wound to his torso, the NYPD said.

    All three men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    No one has been arrested in connection with the shootings, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us