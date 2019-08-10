The man's body was found with severe head trauma and bruises to his face, as police investigate the first homicide in Central Park since 2002. NBC 4 New York's Rana Novini reports.

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of a man whose body was discovered by camp counselors in Central Park, authorities say.

The victim, who had head trauma when he was found near Lasker Pool and East Drive around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, has not been identified.

Police on Saturday said Brayan Suazo, 19, of Washington Heights, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery in connection with the man's death.

Suazo's attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Police sources said the victim had blood on the back of his head and bruising on his face.

Camp counselors at the pool, located in the northern section of the park near the Harlem Meer, first discovered the body, police sources told News 4.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Cops had surrounded the pool area for the afternoon and into the evening.

The pool remained open Tuesday despite the gruesome finding nearby.