Manhattan

18-Year-Old Has Face Smashed With Brick in Random Manhattan Sidewalk Attack

The victim suffered a severe injury to his face but was expected to be OK, police said

NYPD

Cops are looking for a stranger who smashed an 18-year-old's face with a brick in a random Manhattan street attack this week, authorities say.

The NYPD says the victim was standing outside an apartment building on 20th Street in Chelsea around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the stranger walked up and, unprovoked, whacked him in the face with a brick.

The attacker ran off, leaving the victim with a severe facial injury. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police released surveillance video that shows the suspect just before the attack. He is seen walking along the sidewalk with a brick in his hand. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

ManhattanCRIME STOPPERSAssaultchelsea
