18-Year-Old Arrested in SUV Mowdown of Protesting Bicyclists in Manhattan

An 18-year-old Queens man has been arrested on an assault charge for allegedly driving into two bicycling protesters in the Flatiron District over the weekend and fleeing the scene, police said Tuesday.

Cops responded to a 911 call about two hurt cyclists near 25th Street and Fifth Avenue shortly after 7:15 p.m. Saturday. They found a 19-year-old woman with arm and foot pain and a 37-year-old man who refused medical attention.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but was expected to be fine.

According to police at the time of the incident, the bicyclists had blocked in the SUV during a rolling protest. There was a verbal confrontation, after which the SUV took off and hit two of them. Video captured the moment it sped off.

The NYPD didn't immediately lend any further insight Tuesday into the cause of the crash or the motivation of any of the parties involved.