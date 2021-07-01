18-Year-Old Arraigned in Sleepy Hollow Shooting Death

A Mount Vernon man has been arraigned on a first-degree manslaughter charge in a deadly Sleepy Hollow shooting last week, prosecutors said Thursday.

Emmanuel Valentin Perez, 18, was arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of 32-year-old Manuel Salazar, who was gunned down in Margotta Courts Park a day earlier. Another man also was wounded.

Salazar was taken to a hospital, where he died. The second victim was treated and released.

Valentin Perez remains in custody at the Westchester County Jail. His relationship to the victims wasn't clear. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Salazar’s family, and we have already reached out to them to offer victim support services,” Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Roach said Thursday. “We share Westchester residents’ concerns about gun violence and will continue to fight this problem aggressively.”