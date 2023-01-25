18 Kids Hurt, 1 Critically, in Fire At Queens Day Care: FDNY

A fire at a Queens day care has left 18 kids hurt, including one said to be hospitalized in critical condition, the FDNY said.

The blaze broke out just after 2 p.m. in the basement of what appeared to be a duplex near the corner of 72nd Drive near 147th Street Kew Gardens Hills, according to fire officials.

In addition to the child rushed to the hospital, the FDNY said 17 children were treated at the scene for their injuries, which were considered minor.

The fire marshal's office is investigating what may have sparked the fire, which the department said may be linked to a lithium ion battery.