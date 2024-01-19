migrant crisis

18 arrested in shelter stabbing chaos on Randall's Island

A witness reported seeing a shelter security guard stab a 24-year-old

By Ida Siegal

  • Police said 18 people were arrested Thursday after a migrant shelter melee on Randall's Island sparked chaos among asylum seekers and left at least one person hospitalized following a stabbing.
  • Cell phone video shared with News 4 showed a man struggling on the ground as officers surround him, eventually getting him cuffed along with more than a dozen other migrants.
  • The witness said he saw the security guard take out a knife and stab a migrant in the neck. Police could not confirm whether a security guard was involved, but did say the victim was stabbed in the neck.

Police said 18 people were arrested Thursday after a migrant shelter melee on Randall's Island sparked chaos among asylum seekers and left at least one person hospitalized following a stabbing.

Multiple people were seen being escorted away in handcuffs following the afternoon brawl. Cell phone video shared with News 4 showed a man struggling on the ground as officers surround him, eventually getting him cuffed along with more than a dozen other migrants.

More video shows a man desperate to get past police as he yells "my brother, my brother." The man's 24-yera-old brother had just been stabbed and was being taken away in an ambulance.

According to a witness at the migrant shelter, two men got into an argument Thursday and were asked by a security guard to move outside. That's when things apparently escalated, and more people got involved.

The witness said he saw the security guard take out a knife and stab a migrant in the neck. Police could not confirm whether a security guard was involved, but did say the victim was stabbed in the neck.

Police sources told News 4 that "multiple" knives were recovered from the area.

The afternoon chaos comes less than two weeks after a 24-year-old was fatally stabbed at the same shelter. A 26-year-old man was arrested.

Following the Jan. 6 stabbing, a City Hall spokesperson said security at the relief center would be "redoubling" efforts to keep everyone safe.

