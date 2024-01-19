18 arrested in shelter stabbing chaos on Randall's Island

What to Know Police said 18 people were arrested Thursday after a migrant shelter melee on Randall's Island sparked chaos among asylum seekers and left at least one person hospitalized following a stabbing.

Cell phone video shared with News 4 showed a man struggling on the ground as officers surround him, eventually getting him cuffed along with more than a dozen other migrants.

The witness said he saw the security guard take out a knife and stab a migrant in the neck. Police could not confirm whether a security guard was involved, but did say the victim was stabbed in the neck.

Multiple people were seen being escorted away in handcuffs following the afternoon brawl. Cell phone video shared with News 4 showed a man struggling on the ground as officers surround him, eventually getting him cuffed along with more than a dozen other migrants.

More video shows a man desperate to get past police as he yells "my brother, my brother." The man's 24-yera-old brother had just been stabbed and was being taken away in an ambulance.

According to a witness at the migrant shelter, two men got into an argument Thursday and were asked by a security guard to move outside. That's when things apparently escalated, and more people got involved.

Police sources told News 4 that "multiple" knives were recovered from the area.

The afternoon chaos comes less than two weeks after a 24-year-old was fatally stabbed at the same shelter. A 26-year-old man was arrested.

Following the Jan. 6 stabbing, a City Hall spokesperson said security at the relief center would be "redoubling" efforts to keep everyone safe.