18-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Queens Apartment, Police Say
18-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Queens Apartment, Police Say

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    18-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Queens Apartment, Police Say
    An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment in Queens, police said.

    What to Know

    • An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment in Queens, police said

    • Officers found Emily Gonzalez in bed unconscious at 41-10 Bowne Street in Flushing

    • Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death

    An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment in Queens, police said.

    Officers responded to 41-10 Bowne Street in Flushing, Queens around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday after they received a report of an unconscious woman, the NYPD said.

    When they arrived, they found Emily Gonzalez, 18, in bed unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

    Gonzalez, who lived at the home, didn't have a history of drug or alcohol abuse, and there was no sign of trauma, the NYPD said.

    The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.


