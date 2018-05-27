An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment in Queens, police said.

Officers responded to 41-10 Bowne Street in Flushing, Queens around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday after they received a report of an unconscious woman, the NYPD said.

When they arrived, they found Emily Gonzalez, 18, in bed unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Gonzalez, who lived at the home, didn’t have a history of drug or alcohol abuse, and there was no sign of trauma, the NYPD said.

The Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.



