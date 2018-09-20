What to Know A student is in stable condition after being stabbed in the stomach during a fight outside a Bronx school

The 18-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside the JHS 166 school building in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx

Police are now searching for three suspects who fled the scene, according to the NYPD

A student is in stable condition after being stabbed in the stomach during a fight outside a Bronx school, officials said.

The 18-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside the JHS 166 school building on 164th Street, in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx, around 1 p.m. on Thursday, the NYPD and a spokesman for the city’s Department of Education said.

At some point during the altercation, the boy’s cell phone was taken, according to police.

The student was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive, police and the DOE spokesman said.

Police are now searching for three suspects who fled the scene, according to the NYPD.

The building houses Bronx Early College for Teaching and Learning, Grant Avenue Elementary School and Science and Technology Academy: A Mott Hall School, according to the DOE spokesman. It wasn’t immediately clear which school the student attends.

“Safety is our top priority, and NYPD and EMS immediately responded to this troubling incident outside of the JHS 166 school building that occurred after dismissal,” the spokesman said in a statement.

“We will provide the school with additional safety and counseling support, and are working closely with NYPD as they conduct an investigation,” he added.