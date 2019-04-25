18-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in the Head in Yonkers: Police

What to Know An 18-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head in Yonkers, police said

The girl was shot in the head near Morningside and Lake Avenues around 6:30 p.m., Yonkers police said

Police said there was a dispute happening in the area at the time of the shooting, but didn't immediately provide additional details

The girl's name wasn't immediately released.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.