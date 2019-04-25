18-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in the Head in Yonkers: Police - NBC New York
18-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in the Head in Yonkers: Police

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    An 18-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head in Yonkers, police said. 

    The girl was shot in the head near Morningside and Lake Avenues around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Yonkers police said. 

    Police said there was a dispute happening in the area at the time of the shooting, but didn't immediately provide additional details. 

    The girl's name wasn't immediately released. 

    No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing. 

