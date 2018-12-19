Teen Found Dead on Brooklyn Roof Was Murdered: Police - NBC New York
Teen Found Dead on Brooklyn Roof Was Murdered: Police

The teen was found on the roof of the Brevoort Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    A teenage boy found dead on the roof of a NYCHA building in Brooklyn was murdered, the NYPD said.

    Officers were patrolling one of the Brevoort Houses buildings in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday when they found Ihuoma Uchanma, 18, of Stuyvesant Heights, unconscious and unresponsive on the roof, police said. 

    EMS pronounced Uchanma dead at the scene, according to police. 

    Police are investigating his death as a homicide, the NYPD said. 

    No one has been arrested in connection with the teen’s death, and an investigation is ongoing.

    The Medical Examiner will determine how he died.

