An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest in the Bronx on Saturday, police said.

Police received a call about the shooting around 5:09 p.m., the NYPD said. The shooting took place in the 43rd Precinct, which includes Westchester Avenue, Castle Hill Avenue, White Plains Road and Parkchester.

The teen was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, and is likely to succumb to his injuries, according to police.