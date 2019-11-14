Police are searching for suspects who were caught on camera throwing eggs at a woman, a man and a synagogue this weekend in Brooklyn.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect involved in possibly hate-motivated egg attacks that occurred over the weekend in Brooklyn.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force announced the arrest late Wednesday, saying the teen was allegedly involved in multiple assaults across Borough Park. Police didn't immediately identify the suspect and it's unclear what charges he's facing.

In one incident on Nov. 10, two individuals walked up behind a 50-year-old woman on 38th Street and 15th Avenue and threw eggs at her, hitting her in the head.

The whole thing was caught surveillance camera. Police say the suspects said nothing and ran away.

In a separate incident nearby on 38th Street, a man was also hit with an egg throw by what appeared to be a group of teens on Nov. 9, according to police. Later that same evening, an egg was thrown at a wall inside the Sanz Synagogue on Dahill Road.

No one was injured in the incidents, police said.