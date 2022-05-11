17-Year-Old Son of NYPD Cop Shot Near Queens High School, Source Says; Two in Custody

Two people have been brought into custody after a teenager was shot outside a Queens high school, according to police.

The 17-year-old victim was struck by a bullet just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, near Grand Avenue and 74th Street in Maspeth. After being shot in the left arm, the teen fled into nearby Maspeth High School for help.

Sources told NBC New York that the victim is the son of an NYPD officer. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where police described his condition as stable, and he is expected to recover.

Two males in ski masks were seen fleeing the scene of the shooting on motorbikes, and police later said that two people were in custody in connection to the shooting.

The school was briefly put into lockdown after the incident, but it was lifted around 5:30 p.m. The victim is a student at the school, sources said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.