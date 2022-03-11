Bronx

17-Year-Old Found Dead in Bronx Apartment: Police

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said.

Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. No apparent injuries or signs of trauma were found on the teen, police said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The teen's identity has not been released. An investigation remains ongoing.

