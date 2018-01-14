A 13-year-old was shot and injured by his 17-year-old brother as the older teen showed off a gun, police said. The 17-year-old ran away and police were searching for him Sunday night.

What to Know A 13-year-old boy was shot by his older brother at a home in Brooklyn

Police say the 17-year-old was showing his brother a gun when it discharged

The 13-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive

Police are searching for a 17-year-old who they say shot his younger brother while showing him a firearm at a home in Brooklyn on Sunday.

The teen was showing his 13-year-old brother the firearm at a home in East New York when the gun discharged and a bullet struck the younger boy in his thigh, according to police.

The 13-year-old was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment. He is expected to be alright.

The NYPD was seen investigating at a home on Hegeman Avenue around 5 p.m.



Relatives, who identified the two as brothers, said the 17-year-old panicked and ran after the shooting. Police believe the shooting was an accident, but were continuing to look for the teen Sunday evening.

One resident said she was heading to the store when she saw police cars and came to investigate.

"Shocked and appalled. It's crazy," she said. "As cold as it is, I'm surprise they're out here shooting. I would be inside playing my videogames."

