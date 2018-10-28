17-Year-Old Girl Shot to Death in Jersey City: Officials

A 17-year-old girl was shot to death in Jersey City, officials said Sunday.

Jade Saunders, 17, of Jersey City, was pronounced dead at the scene on Brinkerhoff Street on Friday night, the Hudson River Prosecutor's Office said. She was shot in her upper body.

Another victim was treated and released from the Jersey City Medical Center for his injuries, prosecutors said.

No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's office a 201-915-1345.