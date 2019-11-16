What to Know A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Queens Friday night, the NYPD said

Talasia Cuffie, of Long Island City, was stabbed in the stomach several times in front of a home on 166th Street, near 116th Avenue, in Jamaica around 9:50 p.m., police said.

She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

No one had been arrested in connection with Cuffie’s death as of Saturday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.