17-Year-Old Girl Fatally Stabbed in the Stomach in Queens: NYPD - NBC New York
17-Year-Old Girl Fatally Stabbed in the Stomach in Queens: NYPD

The teen was stabbed in the stomach several times in front of a home in Jamaica, the NYPD said

Published 5 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Queens Friday night, the NYPD said

    • Talasia Cuffie, of Long Island City, as stabbed in the stomach several times in front of a home in Jamaica, police said

    • No one had been arrested in connection with Cuffie’s death as of Saturday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing

    A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Queens Friday night, the NYPD said.

    Talasia Cuffie, of Long Island City, was stabbed in the stomach several times in front of a home on 166th Street, near 116th Avenue, in Jamaica around 9:50 p.m., police said.

    She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

    No one had been arrested in connection with Cuffie’s death as of Saturday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

