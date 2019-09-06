DA: 17-Year-Old Charged for Making Terroristic Threat to New York High School - NBC New York
DA: 17-Year-Old Charged for Making Terroristic Threat to New York High School

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 17-year-old was charged for making a terroristic threat against a high school in Westchester County, prosecutors say

    • The teen was arraigned Thursday night in Village Of Croton Court. The teen's name is not being disclosed because of age

    • The Croton-Harmon School District received an anonymous threat Wednesday and reported it to police

    A 17-year-old was charged for making a terroristic threat against a high school in Westchester County, prosecutors say.

    The teen was arraigned Thursday night in Village Of Croton Court. The teen's name is not being disclosed because of age.

    Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. and Village of Croton Police Chief Russel H. Harper announced the arrest and arraignment of a 17-year-old on charges related to a threat of violence to Croton-Harmon High School.

    Croton Village Police made an arrest after a tip was received Wednesday by the school district through their “Anonymous Alerts” reporting portal, according to prosecutors. 

    The Croton-Harmon School District subsequently reported the anonymous threat to police and a joint investigation took place.

    “The safety and security of all students and school staffs in Westchester County are paramount to all of us," Scarpino said. "We will continue to be vigilant as we are every day where the safety of our children is concerned.”

    The investigation is ongoing.

