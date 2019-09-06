What to Know A 17-year-old was charged for making a terroristic threat against a high school in Westchester County, prosecutors say

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. and Village of Croton Police Chief Russel H. Harper announced the arrest and arraignment of a 17-year-old on charges related to a threat of violence to Croton-Harmon High School.

Croton Village Police made an arrest after a tip was received Wednesday by the school district through their “Anonymous Alerts” reporting portal, according to prosecutors.

The Croton-Harmon School District subsequently reported the anonymous threat to police and a joint investigation took place.

“The safety and security of all students and school staffs in Westchester County are paramount to all of us," Scarpino said. "We will continue to be vigilant as we are every day where the safety of our children is concerned.”

The investigation is ongoing.