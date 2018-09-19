17-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in Jersey City, Prosecutors Say - NBC New York
17-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in Jersey City, Prosecutors Say

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Jersey City Tuesday evening, prosecutors said.

    Police officers responding to a report of gunshots near Old Bergen Road and Pamrapo Avenue in Jersey City around 6:25 p.m. found Jayden Fondeur, of Jersey City, unconscious with at least one gunshot wound to his head and neck area, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

    Fondeur was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Suarez.

    Fondeur’s murder is under investigation, prosecutors said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

