$16K Sculpture Stolen From Midtown Art Gallery: NYPD

Police released this surveillance video of a man stealing a $16,000 sculpture from a midtown art gallery.

A robber stole a sculpture worth $16,000 from a midtown art gallery, police said.

The sculpture by Fred Allard looks like a shopping basket but is made with crystal resin and adorned with gold chains, the NYPD said.

The man stole it from Galeries Bartoux on Central Park South on Friday afternoon, police say.

The suspect appears to be in his late 50s and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).