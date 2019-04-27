$16K Sculpture Stolen From Midtown Art Gallery: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

$16K Sculpture Stolen From Midtown Art Gallery: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    $16K Sculpture Stolen From Art Gallery: NYPD

    Police released this surveillance video of a man stealing a $16,000 sculpture from a midtown art gallery.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    A robber stole a sculpture worth $16,000 from a midtown art gallery, police said. 

    The sculpture by Fred Allard looks like a shopping basket but is made with crystal resin and adorned with gold chains, the NYPD said. 

    The man stole it from Galeries Bartoux on Central Park South on Friday afternoon, police say. 

    The suspect appears to be in his late 50s and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.  

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us