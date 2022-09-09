16,000 New NYC Monkeypox Vaccine Appointments Open Up Friday: When to Schedule 2nd Dose

New York City is continuing to expand access to the monkeypox vaccine, opening a brand new site in the Bronx Friday as it plans to release another 16,000 appointment openings, including for second doses.

The new vaccination clinic in Tremont is for first-dose walk-ins only and will be able to serve up to 100 people a day, city health officials say. It is located at 1826 Arthur Avenue, Bronx, NY 10457, and its hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Health officials said they'd work with community-based groups on referrals.

All city-run monkeypox vaccination sites are open on a walk-in basis for those needing first doses, though health officials recommend people make appointments. Appointments must be made for second doses, officials said, and right now, those are only available to people who were first dosed on or before July 23.

If you're eligible, make an appointment here or call 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692). To get text alerts about appointments and other monkeypox updates for NYC, text “MONKEYPOX” to 692-692 or, for Spanish, text "MONKEYPOXESP."

More than 88,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated against monkeypox and cases have started to decline in the city. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is down 52% in just the last week, though that may reflect some holiday weekend reporting and testing lags. That rolling average is a fifth of what it was a month ago, however, and trendlines have stayed down since peaking in early August, according to city health department data.

That said, disparities persist, especially along racial/ethnic lines. Latinos account for more than a third of the 3,214 monkeypox cases reported in New York City to date, health data shows, while Black New Yorkers account for about 27% of the cases. That compares with population representations of 29% and 24% for those groups, respectively, according to federal data. White New Yorkers make up less than a quarter of the city's monkeypox cases despite representing more than 41% of the city's population.

The worsening racial divide is also evident at the national level. While cases in white men have dropped in recent weeks, Black people are making up a growing percentage of U.S. infections — nearly 38% during the final week of August, according to the latest data available. In the early weeks of the monkeypox outbreak, Black people made up less than a quarter of reported cases. Latinos are also disproportionately infected, making up roughly a third of infections.

That, officials say, underscores the need for continued outreach and expanded access in underserved communities. New York City says it's doing that in addition to making direct referrals available to community-based organizations. It is also working with people in person to book appointments. Check this health map to find a provider if you don't have one.

Care is available in New York City regardless of immigration status, insurance coverage, or ability to pay.

"As previous supply constraints loosen, vaccination can be even more convenient and accessible," NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement. "We look forward to serving more New Yorkers and we want to get the message out that now is the time to get vaccinated if you’re eligible. We have appointments available and are ready to welcome clients."