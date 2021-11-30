Manhattan

160+ Firefighters Battle UES Blaze; 4 FDNYers Hurt After Ceiling Collapse

At least 23 people were evacuated from the building

FDNY on scene of four alarm fire on the Upper East Side Nov. 30, 2021.
NBC 4 New York

Four New York City firefighters suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when part of a first floor ceiling collapsed on them as they were battling an Upper East Side fire at a mixed-use building that housed a restaurant, according to authorities.

The fire started at about 5 a.m. in One Dragon restaurant on the ground floor of a five-story building on 92nd Street and First Avenue and spread to the floors above, a fire department spokesperson said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Smoke and fire damage was limited to the first and second floors.

More than 160 firefighters responded to the fire, which was not yet under control as of 7:30 a.m., the spokesperson said.

News

overdose prevention 2 hours ago

Supervised Drug Injection Sites to Open in NYC in Hopes of Preventing Overdoses

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 7 hours ago

What to Know Ahead of 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Firefighters had to force their way into the building to help evacuate people and put out the fire. At least 23 people were evacuated from the building.

The four firefighters who were injured in the partial ceiling collapse were treated at a hospital, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ManhattanFDNYUpper East Sidefirefightersnyc fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us