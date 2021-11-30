160+ Firefighters Battle UES Blaze; 4 FDNYers Hurt After Ceiling Collapse

Four New York City firefighters suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when part of a first floor ceiling collapsed on them as they were battling an Upper East Side fire at a mixed-use building that housed a restaurant, according to authorities.

The fire started at about 5 a.m. in One Dragon restaurant on the ground floor of a five-story building on 92nd Street and First Avenue and spread to the floors above, a fire department spokesperson said.

Smoke and fire damage was limited to the first and second floors.

More than 160 firefighters responded to the fire, which was not yet under control as of 7:30 a.m., the spokesperson said.

Firefighters had to force their way into the building to help evacuate people and put out the fire. At least 23 people were evacuated from the building.

The four firefighters who were injured in the partial ceiling collapse were treated at a hospital, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.