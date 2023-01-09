16-Year-Old Driver Killed, 3 Other Teens Hurt in Pre-Dawn Long Island Crash

Two Long Island communities are mourning after a pre-dawn tragedy on the road that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left three other teens injured from the violent crash.

Making matters worse, it appears that the driver never should have been behind the wheel by herself, let alone with other young people in the car.

Debris from Sunday's crash in Old Brookville could still be found on the road, a day after a 2008 Nissan with four teenagers inside was badly damaged. The car had veered off the winding Chicken Valley Road and slammed into a tree around 3:30 a.m.

The car's driver, 16-year-old Seaford High School student Angelia Dominguez, was killed in the crash. Three boys —all Hicksville High School students aged 13, 14, and 15 — who were passengers were hurt as well.

Nassau County police confirmed that Dominguez had only a learner's permit and should not have been driving at that hour without an adult in the car.

On Monday, a Seaford High School letter to parents stated, "there are no words we can share that can console the grief that Angelia's family and friends must be experiencing." A letter from Hicksville High School offered prayers for the injured boys. Nassau police said that the 16-year-old was in critical condition.

Nassau police have not released the identities of the three boys who were hurt. It was not immediately clear what the teenagers had been doing driving at such an early hour.

Attempts to contact Dominguez's family were not successful.