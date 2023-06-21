16-year-old boy among 5 killed in NYC bloody 24-hour stretch of shootings

A violent night across the city's five boroughs left a trail of victims nearly a dozen long, five of which ultimately died from their injuries, law enforcement officials said.

The gun violence erupted in the first minutes of the day, just after midnight, and stretched for nearly 24 hours by the time the victim count reached 11.

Among those killed, police say a 16-year-old boy died in a shooting in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood. Investigators looking into that shooting recovered video allegedly showing two suspects running from the scene.

"I am so tired, tired of mothers crying, tired of helping mothers bury they children," Shneaqua Purvis, with Both Sides of the Violence, said at a vigil for 16-year-old Amiere Hayes on Tuesday evening.

Family and community groups gathered in honor of Hayes, who they say was simply in the wrong play at the wrong time. Police say the teenager was walking home along Marcus Garvey Boulevard when he was shot by one of two suspects seen in surveillance footage wearing face masks.

Hayes has been described by loved ones as a good kid who got good grades and looked forward to working every summer. His older sister says he often took care of her."

"You would think that I would have been the one teaching him stuff, but he taught me a lot of things: how to love unconditionally," she said.

Police have not released a possible motive behind the teen's killing.

Detectives kept busy Monday, a holiday for many, responding to a spate of shootings across the city that left nearly a dozen victims scattered across four of the five boroughs.

Four separate shootings claimed the lives of men in the Bronx and Manhattan as the day wore on. Six additional victims across just three shootings survived, including three women shot in Washington Heights and two people on Staten Island, all wounded within a couple hours of each other.

Purvis could not hold back her frustration about the bloodshed claiming so many lives.

"When is it gonna stop? When? When?" she exclaimed.

Red and white balloons were released into the sky at the vigil for Hayes. And as the boy's mother prepares to bury her son, others across the city are preparing to do the same for their loved ones.

According to police information, shootings in New York City overall are down 24% compared to the same time last year.