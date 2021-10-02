16 People Hurt, Including 4-Year-Old in Cardiac Arrest, in Brooklyn Fire

Sixteen people have been hurt, one of them a child, after a massive fire in Brooklyn overnight.

The first 911 calls came in around 11:20 p.m. Friday for a multi-story residential building in Sunset Park.

A 4-year-old child on the second floor of the building was rescued by police officers and taken to a nearby hospital in cardiac arrest.

"NYPD unit was on the scene and as our members were bringing very quickly victims out to the street, our partners in the NYPD assisted us to get them expeditiously to nearby hospitals," FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Gala said.

One resident told NBC New York he had to jump to safety from the third floor of the building.

Residents trickled back to the building Saturday morning hoping to retrieve anything that may have escaped the blaze.

The FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause and origin of the fire.