16-Month-Old Girl Dies After Found Unconscious in NY Motel Lobby, Police Say; 2 Arrested

A man and a woman were arrested after a 16-month-old baby girl died shortly after she was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the lobby of a New York motel, according to police.

A call about a sick child at the Knights Inn Liberty Motel, on Route 52 in the Sullivan County village of Liberty, came in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, village police said. Officers found the young girl was in cardiac arrest, and along with EMS attempted to perform life-saving measures.

The girl was rushed to Garnet Medical Center - Catskills, where she was pronounced dead.

Village police, along with New York State Police and the county district attorney's office immediately launched an investigation. Soon after, 41-year-old Jimmie Luvert and 26-year-old Lisa Keitt were arrested.

The pair faces charges including criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child. Both Luvert and Keitt, who live in Liberty, were arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail.

They were due back in court on Wednesday.