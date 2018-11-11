16-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted on Long Island Street: Police - NBC New York
16-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted on Long Island Street: Police

The victim was attacked on Prospect Street in Huntington, police said

Published 3 hours ago

    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a street in Huntington, Suffolk County police say

    • The girl had been walking with a friend at 1:15 a.m., police say

    • The man is described as being in his early 20s with acne and a scar on his forehead

    A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while she walked down a Long Island street early Sunday, police said.

    The girl was walking with a friend in Huntington at about 1:15 a.m. when she was attacked, Suffolk County police said. 

    The man attacked her on Prospect Street, about 100 feet south of Main Street, police said. Then he ran off toward Main Street. 

    The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

    It wasn't clear whether the friend was injured or ran away. 

    The man was believed to be in his early 20s with acne and a scar on his forehead, police said. He was wearing dark shorts, a light hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers. 

