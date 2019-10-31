The teen boy turned himself in to police for the shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Queens, which came just two days after another boy was shot and killed on a Jamaica basketball court two miles away. NBC New York’s Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder of a 16-year-old girl in Queens

Police say the girl was not the intended target in shooting they believe is tied to another during the weekend that killed a 14-year-old boy

Neither teen were the intended targets, police say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that struck and injured a 16-year-old in Queens.

Police say two more teen boys were also arrested and are being charged for shots that were fired an hour before the girl, who was not the intended target, was shot. Officials say they believe the shooting is tied to another during the weekend that killed a 14-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder just before 4 p.m. Monday outside the New Dawn Charter High School in Jaimaica, police said. The girl was leaving school when the stray bullet struck her in the arm. She is expected to be OK.

On Monday, sources told News 4 that they believe the shooting that left the girl injured could be connected to another shooting that took place over the weekend that claimed the life of 14-year-old Amir Griffin, who was playing basketball when a stray bullet hit him in the neck around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Person of Interest in Custody for Shooting Teen in NYC

A person of interest is in custody Tuesday in connection to a shooting that struck and injured a 16-year-old in Queens the day before, police say. Erica Byfield has the latest. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019)

Griffin's death sparked outrage in the community.

Both shootings are just two miles apart. Police sources say they could be gang related.