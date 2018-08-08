16-Year-Old Boy Stabs Another Student Inside Brooklyn School: Sources - NBC New York
16-Year-Old Boy Stabs Another Student Inside Brooklyn School: Sources

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 16-year-old boy stabbed another student after he was allegedly jumped inside a Brooklyn school law enforcement sources said

    • The stabbing took place on the first floor of J.H.S. 292 Margaret S. Douglas in Brownsville, Brooklyn, sources said

    • The boy allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife to defend himself and stabbed the other student three times. The victim is expected to survive

    A 16-year-old boy stabbed another student after he was allegedly jumped inside a Brooklyn school, law enforcement sources said.

    The stabbing took place on the first floor of J.H.S. 292 Margaret S. Douglas in Brownsville, Brooklyn, sources said.

    Sources say the 16-year-old pulled out a kitchen knife to defend himself during the fight and stabbed a 15-year-old student three times, including once in the shoulder and stomach, according to sources. 

    The 15-year-old victim is expected to survive, sources said. The 16-year-old was taken into custody.

