A 16-year-old boy stabbed another student after he was allegedly jumped inside a Brooklyn school, law enforcement sources said.

The stabbing took place on the first floor of J.H.S. 292 Margaret S. Douglas in Brownsville, Brooklyn, sources said.

Sources say the 16-year-old pulled out a kitchen knife to defend himself during the fight and stabbed a 15-year-old student three times, including once in the shoulder and stomach, according to sources.

The 15-year-old victim is expected to survive, sources said. The 16-year-old was taken into custody.