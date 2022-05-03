Orange

150 Residents Displaced After Early Morning Fire Rips Through NJ Apartment Complex

The New Jersey Red Cross, with the help of local agencies, is providing temporary shelter to those displaced.

An early morning, multi-alarm fire that ripped through an apartment complex in New Jersey has displaced around 150 residents, Orange city officials said.

The fire, which broke out just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, engulfed a three-story, 82-unit apartment complex on Park Avenue and High Street, according to officials.

No deaths or injuries were reported, according to city officials.

Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren said that every city department will devote its resources to helping the families and that his administration will meet with the building owner immediately to discuss the condition of the property.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

OrangeNew Jerseyfirefirefighters
