15-Year-Old Teen Stabbed in Butt at NYC McDonald's: Police

A 15-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in Queens after an afternoon stabbing inside a McDonald's restaurant, police said Monday.

The fast food joint off 21st Street in Astoria became a crime scene around 4 p.m. when police responded to reports of a stabbing.

Officers found the victim with a stab wound in the buttocks, the NYPD said. Two male teen suspects wearing ski masks had already fled the restaurant.

The teen victim was rushed to a hospital; his condition was not immediately known.