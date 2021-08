A teenage boy was shot in the leg while at a Bronx basketball court on Monday, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Patterson Houses in Mott Haven around 7 p.m., according to police. The 15-year-old was shot in the leg and rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

It was not immediately clear if the teen was the intended target of the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.