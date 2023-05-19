Staten Island

15-Year-Old Shot in Head Near Staten Island Basketball Court: Police

By Myles Miller and NBC New York Staff

Chopper 4 | NBC New York

A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in the head near a basketball court on Staten Island, according to officials.

Police and fire officials said they received calls regarding a child shot near the Stapleton Houses on Warren Street and Gordon Street just before 4 p.m. The teen was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where they were said to be in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the head, officials said.

The child has not been identified. It was not immediately clear who shot the teen or what the motive for the shooting was.

A police investigation is ongoing.

