15-Year-Old Shot in Head Near Staten Island Basketball Court: Police

A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in the head near a basketball court on Staten Island, according to officials.

Police and fire officials said they received calls regarding a child shot near the Stapleton Houses on Warren Street and Gordon Street just before 4 p.m. The teen was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where they were said to be in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the head, officials said.

The child has not been identified. It was not immediately clear who shot the teen or what the motive for the shooting was.

A police investigation is ongoing.