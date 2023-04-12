15-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Long Island Condo Complex: Police

A 15-year-old was shot and killed inside a condo complex on Long Island, and now police are searching for his killer.

The disturbing investigation unfolded Wednesday in Calverton, where police said a fight between two groups of teens at the complex on Hill Circle quickly escalated, going from fists flying to bullets flying.

A nearby Ring security camera captured the gunfire just before 4 p.m., as the video was automatically posted to a neighborhood app. The 15-year-old victim, who was later identified as Preston Gamble, was struck by the bullet. He was taken to the hospital by family members, where he was pronounced dead.

As for the shooter, investigators are still looking for whoever pulled the trigger. What sparked the fight that led to the deadly confrontation was not immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or Suffolk County homicide detectives squad.