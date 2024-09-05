Long Island

15-year-old Long Island student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot people' at school: SCPD

By Greg Cergol

Suffolk County police car
NBC New York

A 15-year-old student was arrested Wednesday after threatening to shoot people at his Long Island school during an online chat, Suffolk County police said.

A tip came into 911 on Wednesday where a person reported the student at Brennan High School in West Babylon for allegedly making threats during an online chat involving students, according to police. Police said the student threatened to shoot people at the school.

The threat was made after school hours by the Lindenhurst teenager, police said. He was arrested around 10:10 p.m.

The teenage suspect was released into the custody of his parents and will be arraigned at Suffolk County Family Court, police said.

Long Island
