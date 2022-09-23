15-Year-Old High School Student Critically Hurt After Beaten at Queens Subway Station

A high school student was hospitalized with critical injuries after getting attacked during a group fight at a Queens subway station, police said.

The incident occurred after school around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Court Square station on 23rd Street in Long Island City, according to police. The stop is just a few steps away from Information Technology High School, where the 15-year-old boy came had just left for the day, other students told NBC New York.

He was on the platform waiting for a G train when he was struck in the head during a big group fight among young people, police said. Students from the nearby high school said that it started as a fight between two kids that turned into a violent brawl, and the teen was struck by one of the other students' friends.

At one point, the boy fell to the ground and was not moving, losing lost consciousness at the station. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later regained consciousness and was said to be alert and awake, according to police. He is expected to survive.

Officers are looking for other students and teens who may have been involved in the brawl. No arrests have yet been made, and an investigation is ongoing.