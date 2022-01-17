midwood

15-Year-Old Girl Killed in Hit-And-Run at Brooklyn Intersection: Police

A 15-year-old girl was killed in what is believed to be a hit-and-run incident in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

Around 8 a.m., the girl was struck at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Avenue P in Midwood, according to police, right next to James Madison High School. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the teen laying in the street, with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, and police did not have a description of the vehicle that struck the teen.

An investigation is ongoing.

