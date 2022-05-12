New Jersey

15-Year-Old Girl Killed, 4 Adult Men Wounded in NJ Shooting

The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene near Madison and Essex streets in Paterson; the four other victims, all adult men, are expected to be OK

A 15-year-old girl died of a gunshot wound to the head and four other people -- all adult men -- were wounded when bullets started flying in New Jersey Wednesday night, prosecutors said Thursday.

Cops responding to a call about a shooting near Madison and Essex streets in Paterson around 10:20 p.m. the night before found the girl lying in front of a home.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details about her -- other than that she lived in North Haledon -- were immediately released.

Prosecutors said the other four victims -- 29-, 26-, 21- and 32-year-old men from Paterson -- were wounded by the gunfire but are expected to be OK.

It wasn't immediately clear how the teenage girl ended up in the area where the shots were fired, nor were any other details released by mid-morning Thursday.

Passaic County prosecutors say more information will be shared as it becomes available. Their investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

