15-Year-Old Girl Accused of Murder in Man's Fiery NYC Apartment Death: Cops

A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on murder and arson charges in the January death of a 27-year-old man whose body was found after firefighters put out a blaze in the Bronx that had been intentionally set, investigators say.

The girl's name was not immediately released Tuesday because of her age.

According to the NYPD, she faces assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief charges in addition to the more serious murder and arson counts in the Jan. 29 fire inside a multi-family home on Evergreen Avenue.

The victim in that case, Abdoukarim Sakolly, lived at the address where he was found dead that January morning. His case was deemed a homicide

No other details were immediately available.